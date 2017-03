 encyclopedia of current events

-

Defeat on his key pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare would be a major blow to the president.

It is the first time Egypt 's ex-president is allowed to go home since his 2011 overthrow.

A top NATO general had said Moscow was "perhaps" assisting the extremist group.

Ex-Congolese militia leader ordered to pay $1m (£800,000), but he is broke.

Germanwings crash victims' families criticise the pilot's father for seeking to exonerate his son.

Paul Manafort, who is accused of links with Russia , volunteered to speak to a US intelligence panel.

An aid group finds two capsized boats capable of carrying 100 migrants each, and only five bodies.

Ravindra Gaikwad will not be able to fly on five major Indian airlines with immediate effect.

The State Department says the project, blocked by Barack Obama , is in the national interest.

Belgian prosecutors bring an attempted terrorism charge against man who drove at a crowd in Antwerp.

The two chased down and bit a man accused of stabbing one of his former colleagues on the roadside.