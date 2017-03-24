 encyclopedia of current events

Schema-Root.org logo

US healthcare bill: Knife-edge vote looms for 'Trumpcare'
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:32:35 GMT
Defeat on his key pledge to repeal and replace Obamacare would be a major blow to the president.
Egypt's Hosni Mubarak freed after six years in detention
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 10:36:02 GMT
It is the first time Egypt's ex-president is allowed to go home since his 2011 overthrow.
France's Marine Le Pen urges end to Russia sanctions
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 12:47:42 GMT
The far-right presidential candidate meets Russian MPs just weeks before France's elections.

Russia denies it is supplying the Taliban after Nato general claim
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:02:10 GMT
A top NATO general had said Moscow was "perhaps" assisting the extremist group.
ICC orders Congo warlord Germain Katanga to pay victims
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:05:25 GMT
Ex-Congolese militia leader ordered to pay $1m (£800,000), but he is broke.
Germanwings crash families angered by pilot's father
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 11:05:40 GMT
Germanwings crash victims' families criticise the pilot's father for seeking to exonerate his son.

Trump ex-campaign chief Manafort to face intelligence committee
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:22:31 GMT
Paul Manafort, who is accused of links with Russia, volunteered to speak to a US intelligence panel.
More than 200 migrants feared drowned in Mediterranean
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 10:29:55 GMT
An aid group finds two capsized boats capable of carrying 100 migrants each, and only five bodies.

Major Indian airlines ban MP who beat official
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 11:16:55 GMT
Ravindra Gaikwad will not be able to fly on five major Indian airlines with immediate effect.
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 15:13:53 GMT
The State Department says the project, blocked by Barack Obama, is in the national interest.
Belgium driver on terrorism charge over Antwerp 'attack'
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 13:30:44 GMT
Belgian prosecutors bring an attempted terrorism charge against man who drove at a crowd in Antwerp.
'Hero' street dogs in India help catch criminal
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 07:53:36 GMT
The two chased down and bit a man accused of stabbing one of his former colleagues on the roadside.
IS leaves trail of destruction in Syria's Palmyra
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 00:01:14 GMT
Lyse Doucet goes inside Syria's famed Roman-era city, badly damaged by Islamic State militants.
Battle for Mosul: High tensions as fighting continues
Fri, 24 Mar 2017 12:38:26 GMT
Middle East editor Jeremy Bowen reports on the split city of Mosul, Iraq.
London attack: Theresa May evacuated from Westminster
Thu, 23 Mar 2017 23:33:22 GMT
Footage obtained by the sun shows Theresa may being hurried to safety during Wednesday's attack.

