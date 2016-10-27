Schema-Root.org logo

 

  cross-referenced news and research resources about

 Sao Tome and Principe
Schema-Root.org logo
images:  google   yahoo YouTube
contact us
spacer

updated Thu. October 27, 2016 reload page to refresh

-
Sao Tome and Equatorial Guinea reactivate partnership for oil exploration
Macauhub
October 27, 2016
Sao Tome and Principe and Equatorial Guinea have resumed talks to create a partnership for oil exploration on their common border, announced Tuesday the new Equatorial Guinea ambassador, Paulino Ekobo, resident in Sao Tome. After the President ofÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Cameroon classed 15th in Africa in the Global Hunger Index, which lists countries according to the share of ...
Business in Cameroon
October 25, 2016
However, it is to be noted that countries such as Burundi, Cape Verde, Comoros, Republic of Congo, Eritrea, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Sao Tome, Somalia, South Sudan and Sudan were not included in the 2016 table, due to lack of adequate information, weÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...

Tack Room Talk
NJ.com
October 25, 2016
Molly Maloney, Verbank, N.Y. riding Sao Tome. Sao Tome is owned and was bred by. Jessica Riley, Hudson, N.Y. riding Bugatti Bogart.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Given Consensus Rating of "Buy" by Brokerages
The Cerbat Gem
October 24, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Modern-Day Slaves Are Still Producing Goods Used Around The World
The Milwaukee Community Journal
October 24, 2016
Medium-risk countries like Botswana, Rwanda, and South Africa have been able to demonstrate some commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, as has Sao Tome and Principe, the only African country listed in the index as low-risk to workers. The report ...
WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, September 2016
Reliefweb
October 24, 2016
WFP's evaluation team shared a report which identifies the actions needed to continue implementing the development project. The decentralized evaluation mission recommended to extend the current project for 3 additional years in order to focus onÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research
The Cerbat Gem
October 24, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Jefferies Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS)
The Cerbat Gem
October 22, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Modern-Day Slaves Are Still Producing Goods Used Around The World
Huffington Post
October 21, 2016
Medium-risk countries like Botswana, Rwanda, and South Africa have been able to demonstrate some commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, as has Sao Tome and Principe, the only African country listed in the index as low-risk to workers. The report ...
Guinea-Bissau, Mali to adopt Med-View as national carrier
Guardian
October 20, 2016
In partnership with Euro-Atlantic, Lagos-Lisbon-Sao Tome operations will soon commence. The CEO said it gave him a great pleasure to also welcome the IOSA certification, being a fundamental demand in aviation partnerships.
Diplomats, Monarchs, others grace coronation of Oba of Benin
Premium Times
October 20, 2016
Royal fathers, religious leaders, retired army generals and members of the Edo State Executive Council are among the early arrivals at Urhopkota, venue of the coronation of Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa as 39th Oba of Benin Kingdom.
UN report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Washington Blade
October 18, 2016
Sao Tome and Principe, Mozambique, Palau, Nauru and the Seychelles have decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual acts since 2011.
Modern slavery is still rampant in the countries that produce most of the world's goods
Quartz
October 18, 2016
Medium-risk countries like Botswana, Rwanda, and South Africa have been able to demonstrate some commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, as has Sao Tome and Principe, the only African country listed in the index as low-risk to workers. The report ...
Sweet success for master chocolatier Iain Burnett
BBC News
October 17, 2016
A Scottish master chocolatier is enjoying sweet success after picking up a top international award for the second year in a row. Perthshire-based Iain Burnett took gold at the International chocolate Awards in London for his new velvet truffle ...
DKI Jakarta, Indonesia
Jakarta Post
October 15, 2016
But I found that it is easy to become a millionaire in Indonesia, Vietnam, Sao Tome and Principe, Turkmenistan and Somalia.
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Kosmos Energy Ltd.'s FY2016 Earnings (KOS)
Community Financial News
October 21, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Guinea-Bissau, Mali to adopt Med-View as national carrier
Guardian
October 21, 2016
In partnership with Euro-Atlantic, Lagos-Lisbon-Sao Tome operations will soon commence. The CEO said it gave him a great pleasure to also welcome the IOSA certification, being a fundamental demand in aviation partnerships.

Oba Ghato KpereÃƒÂ¢Ã‚Â€Ã‚Â¦ Ise! Eheneden Erediauwa Has been Crowned as Oba Ewuare II of Benin Kingdom
Bella Naija
October 20, 2016
Some of countries whose diplomats were present include Great Britain, Namibia, Senegal, Italy, Burkinafaso, Senegal, Mauritania, Mali and Spain.
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Given a $7.00 Price Target at Jefferies Group
The Cerbat Gem
October 20, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Diplomats, Monarchs, others grace coronation of Oba of Benin
Premium Times
October 20, 2016
Royal fathers, religious leaders, retired army generals and members of the Edo State Executive Council are among the early arrivals at Urhopkota, venue of the coronation of Crown Prince Eheneden Erediauwa as 39th Oba of Benin Kingdom.
UN report urges countries to decriminalize homosexuality
Washington Blade
October 19, 2016
Sao Tome and Principe, Mozambique, Palau, Nauru and the Seychelles have decriminalized consensual same-sex sexual acts since 2011.
Modern slavery is still rampant in the countries that produce most of the world's goods
Quartz
October 19, 2016
Medium-risk countries like Botswana, Rwanda, and South Africa have been able to demonstrate some commitment to safeguarding citizens' rights, as has Sao Tome and Principe, the only African country listed in the index as low-risk to workers. The report ...
Highest of accolades for Scottish chocolatier
New Food
October 18, 2016
For example, the firm winning silver in the white truffle category came from the United States, and five bronzes were awarded to firms from the US, Mexico and Switzerland.
Sweet success for master chocolatier Iain Burnett
BBC News
October 18, 2016
A Scottish master chocolatier is enjoying sweet success after picking up a top international award for the second year in a row. Perthshire-based Iain Burnett took gold at the International chocolate Awards in London for his new velvet truffle ...
Li Keqiang's support for Forum Macau speaks volumes of Beijing's soft diplomatic approach
South China Morning Post
October 16, 2016
With the exceptions of Brazil, Angola, Portugal and of course Macau, these are tiny relic economies orphaned by the 1974 collapse of Portugal's empire.
DKI Jakarta, Indonesia
Jakarta Post
October 15, 2016
But I found that it is easy to become a millionaire in Indonesia, Vietnam, Sao Tome and Principe, Turkmenistan and Somalia.
Ties with ally in Caribbean remain strong: ministry
Taipei Times
October 13, 2016
Saint Vincent is among Taiwan's 22 diplomatic allies, some of which have allegedly been interested in switching sides to Beijing, including the Vatican and Sao Tome and Principe. In March, Taipei's former diplomatic ally Gambia established ties with ...
King Mohammed VI Appoints New Ambassadors in Morocco's Diplomatic Missions
Morocco World News
October 13, 2016
Casablanca - King Mohammed VI received, on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Casablanca, several new ambassadors in Morocco's diplomatic missions for whom the sovereign handed dahirs of appointment, as well as ambassadors of His Majesty the KingÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Kosmos Energy Ltd. (KOS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold
The Cerbat Gem
October 13, 2016
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Angolan Bishops concerned about the economy, forced evictions and crime
Vatican Radio
October 13, 2016
The bishops of the Episcopal Conference of Angola and Sao Tome (CEAST) have expressed concern with the current economic scenario in the country.
Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Comstock Resources, Weatherford International, Kosmos Energy and Ultra ...
Nasdaq
October 13, 2016
Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential in offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company wasÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
4 Oil Stocks under $10 to Buy Now
Zacks.com
October 11, 2016
Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential in offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company wasÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
StartUp Macau closes, Project Zaask big winner
Macau Daily Times
October 11, 2016
But, above all, is a place of a very long bridge imaginary bridge that extends from Macau to East Timor, Mozambique, Angola, Cape Verde, Sao Tome [and Principe] and from there to Brazil before finally cross back the Atlantic Ocean reaching Portugal.
IFRC Central Africa Newsletter, September 2016
Reliefweb
October 11, 2016
Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC), the Congo Republic (RoC) and Sao Tome & Principe. We also provide technical support to the Central African Red Cross Society and to other National Red Cross Societies in the continent for specific events andÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
20000 expected at Lusofonia Festival
Macau Daily Times
October 6, 2016
This year's Lusofonia Festival will take place from October 21 to 23 with a smaller budget. However, the cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), which has taken over the event organization from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), expects that the ...
DX News -- ARRL DX Bulletin #41:
eHam.net
October 6, 2016
Peter, DL1RPL, Soeren, DL3RKS, Dieter, DL1AWD, Hans, DL1AOB, Rocco, DG5AA and Rich, DK8YY will be QRV as S9YY from Sao Tome Island, IOTA AF-023, from October 8 to 23. Activity will be on the HF bands, including 2 meters and 70 cm, using CW,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
African Countries to Adopt YouthConnekt Initiative
AllAfrica.com
September 29, 2016
Countries that are presented at the workshop include Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Sao Tome, Congo-Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Swaziland, Liberia, Egypt, Uganda, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.
WFP Sao Tome and Principe Country Brief, August 2016
Reliefweb
September 29, 2016
WFP's evaluation team shared a report which identifies the actions needed to continue implementing the development project. The decentralized evaluation mission recommended to extend the current project in order to focus on developing the capabilities ...
African countries to adopt YouthConnekt initiative
The New Times
September 29, 2016
Countries that are presented at the workshop include Cameroon, Burkina Faso, Sierra Leone, Lesotho, Sao Tome, Congo-Brazzaville, Zimbabwe, Democratic Republic of Congo, Swaziland, Liberia, Egypt, Uganda, Ghana and Equatorial Guinea.
No prize money for Lusofonia Games medal winners
Times of India
September 29, 2016
Apart from the hosts, the other countries who participated in the 2014 Games include Angola, Sri Lanka, Brazil, Cape Verde, East Timor, Guinea-Bissau, Macau (China), Equatorial Guinea, Mozambique, Portugal and Sao Tome and Principe. Stay updated onÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
'China Inc.' Becomes China the Builder in Africa
The Diplomat
September 28, 2016
First, China is only somewhat politically motivated when loaning to African countries. Indeed, recipients must follow the one China policy: the three countries that recognize Taiwan - Burkina Faso, Sao Tome and Principe, and Swaziland - received no ...
Soldiers volunteer at children's village in Burkina Faso
United States Army Africa
September 28, 2016
Oliver said his desire to volunteer began with a U.S. Army cultural Understanding & Language Proficiency program mission to Sao Tome. He has since volunteered in Tanzania. Olson, a native of Vancouver, Wash., had also volunteered through the CULPÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
MOFA 'respects' the silence of allies at UN assembly
China Post
September 28, 2016
According to Wang, the eight diplomatic allies that did not mention Taiwan in their addresses to the General Assembly were Burkina Faso, Sao Tome and Principe, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama and St. Lucia. Taiwan'sÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Digital migration inspired Eutelsat's MultiChoice Africa deal
ITWeb Africa
September 28, 2016
... Television (DTT) in Africa shows that digital migration is ongoing or complete in the majority of African countries, although it is yet to begin in Central African Republic, Comoros (Union of the), Eritrea, Liberia, Libya, Sao Tome and Principe and ...
Gabon president Bongo sworn in after disputed poll
CNBCAfrica.com
September 28, 2016
The ceremony, attended by the presidents of Mali, Togo, Niger, and Sao Tome and Principe, was announced to the press only the day before.
African press review 28 September 2016
RFI
September 28, 2016
The Nation counted just four heads of state in the guest list, the Presidents of Mali, Niger, Togo and Sao Tome, "most regional heavyweights preferring to stay away", according to the publication.
Ali Bongo sworn in as president of Gabon
Aljazeera.com
September 27, 2016
Cannons were fired during the event, which was attended by a handful of African leaders including the presidents of Mali, Niger, Togo and Sao Tome, as well as the prime ministers of Chad, Senegal, the Central African Republic and Morocco, AFP said.
Kenya: Maritime Border Row - Experts Advise Kenya, Somalia to Join Hands
AllAfrica.com
September 26, 2016
Maritime experts are advising Kenya and Somalia to enter into a partnership in the exploitation of natural resources in the disputed maritime border, even as they continue to negotiate.
Two more allies back Taiwan's bid for international participation
Focus Taiwan News Channel
September 25, 2016
Taiwan was not mentioned, however, during a speech Saturday by another of its Caribbean allies, St. Lucia, or by eight other allies (El Salvador, Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Honduras, Panama, Burkina Faso, Sao Tome and Principe and the Holy See)ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
African leaders at UN discuss efforts to ensure vibrant private sector, transparent elections
UN News Centre
September 24, 2016
Closer to home, he said that Sao Tome and Principe has been undertaking its responsibility to achieve sustainable development, but it is up to the developed countries at the same time to live up their commitments made through the Addis Ababa ActionÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...

spacer


grab the code for a link to this newsfeed:

schema-root.org logo 188px

Facebook logo

If you appreciate this site, please consider supporting it!

SUPPORT THE TRUTH magnetic ribbon
Support the Truth
magnetic ribbons

 

news and opinion


All Africa
AlterNet
Amnesty
Antiwar.com
Axis of Logic
BBC
Black Star News
CSM
Committee to Protect Journalists
Common Dreams
Consortium News
Daily Nation (Kenya)
Democracy Now
Fact Check
Google
Guardian
IPS
IWPR
Independent
Mathaba
Media Matters
Miami Herald
Mint Press News
MyAntiwar
NEWSiness
News Junkie
NewsMax.com
OilPrice
OpEdNews
Pambazuka News
Reader Supported News
Real News
Reuters
Scoop
Scotsman
Seattle Times
The Standard (Kenya)
Toward Freedom
UN News Center
UPI
Wash. Post
WikiLeaks
WikiNews
World Press Review
World Press Review/Africa

 


 


 


 


 

schema-root.org

  africa
     sao tome
       government
West Africa:
     benin
     burkina faso
     cameroon
     cape verde
     ebola
     gabon
     gambia
     ghana
     guinea
     guinea‑bissau
     ivory coast
     liberia
     mali
     mauritania
     niger
     nigeria
     sao tome
     senegal
     sierra leone
     togo