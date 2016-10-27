Sao Tome and Principe and Equatorial Guinea have resumed talks to create a partnership for oil exploration on their common border, announced Tuesday the new Equatorial Guinea ambassador, Paulino Ekobo, resident in Sao Tome. After the President ofÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
The Company's assets include existing production and development projects offshore Ghana, large discoveries offshore Mauritania and Senegal, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
WFP's evaluation team shared a report which identifies the actions needed to continue implementing the development project. The decentralized evaluation mission recommended to extend the current project for 3 additional years in order to focus onÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
In partnership with Euro-Atlantic, Lagos-Lisbon-Sao Tome operations will soon commence. The CEO said it gave him a great pleasure to also welcome the IOSA certification, being a fundamental demand in aviation partnerships.
Saint Vincent is among Taiwan's 22 diplomatic allies, some of which have allegedly been interested in switching sides to Beijing, including the Vatican and Sao Tome and Principe. In March, Taipei's former diplomatic ally Gambia established ties with ...
Casablanca - King Mohammed VI received, on Thursday at the Royal Palace in Casablanca, several new ambassadors in Morocco's diplomatic missions for whom the sovereign handed dahirs of appointment, as well as ambassadors of His Majesty the KingÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Its asset portfolio includes production and other development projects in offshore Ghana, as well as exploration licenses with hydrocarbon potential in offshore Portugal, Sao Tome and Principe, Suriname, Morocco, and Western Sahara. The company wasÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Democratic Republic of the Congo ( DRC), the Congo Republic (RoC) and Sao Tome & Principe. We also provide technical support to the Central African Red Cross Society and to other National Red Cross Societies in the continent for specific events andÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
This year's Lusofonia Festival will take place from October 21 to 23 with a smaller budget. However, the cultural Affairs Bureau (IC), which has taken over the event organization from the Civic and Municipal Affairs Bureau (IACM), expects that the ...
Peter, DL1RPL, Soeren, DL3RKS, Dieter, DL1AWD, Hans, DL1AOB, Rocco, DG5AA and Rich, DK8YY will be QRV as S9YY from Sao Tome Island, IOTA AF-023, from October 8 to 23. Activity will be on the HF bands, including 2 meters and 70 cm, using CW,ÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
WFP's evaluation team shared a report which identifies the actions needed to continue implementing the development project. The decentralized evaluation mission recommended to extend the current project in order to focus on developing the capabilities ...
Oliver said his desire to volunteer began with a U.S. Armycultural Understanding & Language Proficiency program mission to Sao Tome. He has since volunteered in Tanzania. Olson, a native of Vancouver, Wash., had also volunteered through the CULPÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
Closer to home, he said that Sao Tome and Principe has been undertaking its responsibility to achieve sustainable development, but it is up to the developed countries at the same time to live up their commitments made through the Addis Ababa ActionÃƒÂ‚Ã‚Â ...
